FG allocates N112bn to safeguard schools in three years — Minister

The Federal Government has announced that it allocated the sum of N112 billion to ensure safety and inclusive spaces for children in the next three years.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday to commemorate the 2024 World Children’s Day with the theme “Advancing Children’s Rights for a Sustainable Future.”

According to her, the government is committed to creating an environment where every child will have access to education, health and a life free from fear and harm.

She disclosed that the funding was through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools .

“Through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools, more than N112 billion has been allocated to safeguard learning environments over the next three years, ensuring that schools remain safe and inclusive spaces for all children,” she stated.

The Women Affairs Minister also stated that the government has made significant progress in advancing children’s rights through the adoption and implementation of several initiatives.

Highlighting the progress made in protecting the rights of children in the country, she disclosed that the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003) had been domesticated in the 36 states and the FCT.

She added that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act of 2015, commitment of the Maputo Protocol has also been implemented.

“This Act has strengthened policies to shield children from abuse, violence and exploitation, reinforcing Nigeria’s stance against all forms of harm toward its youngest citizens.

“Nigeria is taking bold actions to combat violence against children through legislative reviews, enhanced policies and comprehensive child protection frameworks,” she said.

The minister, therefore, urged stakeholders to address critical issues such as child labour, trafficking, harmful cultural practices and barriers to inclusive education.

“Let us remember that every child represents our collective future. The ministry remains unwavering in its mission to build a Nigeria where every child is empowered, protected and given the environment and tools to thrive.

“We urge stakeholders to join us in this noble cause. Together, we can create a society where children’s rights are not only protected, but celebrated as the foundation of a sustainable and prosperous future,” she added.

