FG: All cadres of workers will benefit from N25k wage increment

All cadres of workers in the Federal Civil Service will benefit from the N25,000 wage increment for six months President Bola Tinubu announced in his Independence Day broadcast.

In his speech, Tinubu had said the increment for low-grade federal workers as intervention to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

But at a meeting between the Federal Government and Labour Unions in Aso Rock on Sunday evening, an agreement was reached that all workers should benefit from the increment.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, who chaired the meeting, announced this at the end of the dialogue.

The Federal Government had invited Labour Unions to the meeting as a measure to prevent nationwide strike.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.