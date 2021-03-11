The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has said the Federal Government aims to sell petrol at less than N100 per litre.

The President’s Aide disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

Enang, who spoke on Tuesday to announce a scheduled national conference on integrating artisanal/modular petroleum refinery operations to improve the capacity of the products and bring down prices of petroleum products, said the Buhari Administration was working hard to make life better for Nigerians.

He said the conference, which will hold on March 16 and 17, 2021, will be held by the Presidency in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

He said the conference’s outcome would help to crash the country’s prices of petroleum products.

According to Enang, the conference will mobilise all Nigerian assets, including technologists, engineers, producers of petroleum products in the Niger Delta creeks and other relevant disciplines, adding: “As the cost of crude goes higher, the price of refined petroleum products goes higher, but if we refine these petroleum products in Nigeria, the cost will be very low.

“The intendment of the conference is to mobilise these resources so that we can bring the prices of refined petroleum products down to below N100 per litre.”