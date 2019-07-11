The Federal Government on Thursday advocated a common African strategy for the recovery and return of stolen assets to boost the continent’s economy.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the call at an event to mark the third African Union Anti-Corruption Day organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

The theme of the event was “Toward a Common African Position on Asset Recovery”.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Day is celebrated annually on July 11.

It is celebrated in recognition of the significant progress that had been made and cognisant of the need to continually reflect on approaches to end corruption.

Mustapha said that the importance of a common African strategy for the recovery and return of stolen assets could not be over-emphasised adding that African countries must come together to fight corruption which was a dreaded monster.

He said: “We must come together to fight corruption since we do not only share common history, cultural heritage and commonalities, but we are also bedeviled at the same time with the yoke of corruption.

“We cannot afford to continue to work at cross opposites. Now is the time to come under one umbrella because we are stronger together.

“Let me on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari thank our African brothers and friends of Nigeria for their understanding and their assistance in the fight against corruption.

“You can see that these efforts are yielding results. Assets are being recovered and some of the culprits are behind bars after facing the due legal process.

“Nigeria is ready to lead the rest of Africa in the fight against corruption and assets recovery.

“We are at a crucial juncture in our determination to clean up Nigeria and bestow a future worthy of expression of our children.

“The time to act is now.”

The SGF said that stakeholders must stop every corrupt tendencies and reclaim the common wealth through collective and determined actions at the individual, institutional and governmental levels.

He said: “It is the hope of Mr President that this dialogue will come up with improved and sustainable strategies that will make assets recovery and become the veritable tools of anti-corruption that it is meant to be.”

Earlier, EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said that the event was not just to commemorate the African Anti-Corruption Day but also to as anti-corruption stakeholders reflect on the challenges of asset recovery in Africa.

He said: “It is also to solicit contributions and support in the development of a Common African Position on Asset Recovery.”

He said that one of the outcomes of corruption, which was the flourishing Illicit Financial Flows from the continent was a major developmental impediment negatively impacting the achievement of the continent’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He said: “Corruption affects the security of a nation as we have experienced in Nigeria in recent times.

“The situation distorts the stability and national economic planning process.

“We have to come to terms with the fact that organised criminal groups have developed intricate channels of illicit financial flows that deprive African economies of crucial resources for development.

“Such resources end up in safe havens across the globe. We often have challenges in recovery of the assets stashed away in some of these countries.

“Africa needs all her Assets back.

“While unity among nations in the African continent is critical in demanding the recovery and return of stolen assets, we also need accountability and transparency in the utilisation of returned Assets.”

Magu also called for more collaboration now than ever before in assets recovery.

He added: “When government agencies, different bodies, continents and countries partner and synergise on collaborative ventures like this, the benefits are enormous.”