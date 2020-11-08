The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday in Lagos said the Federal Government will continue to address the issue of job creation for the youth.

Mohammed said this while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the meeting of governors, ministers and traditional rulers of South West states following the #EndSARS protest mayhem.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the one-day meeting was also attended by a Presidential delegation, led by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Mohammed said the government would continue to engage the youths and address the issue of poverty alleviation.

He said: “It is not as if the government has not been addressing the issue of unemployment.

“The newly launched funds by the government was actually aimed at creating job opportunities.

“What the government has done so far is to provide platforms where businesses can thrive.”

Mohammed said the purpose of the South West meeting was to allow governors and other political leaders in the region to interact.

He also said the Federal Government delegation used the moment to commiserate with the Lagos State Government following the attack it suffered recently in the #EndSARS protest mayhem.

“It was a peaceful meeting and it was agreed that the state and the Federal Government response to the initial demand of the #EndSARS protest was appropriate,” the minister said.

He said that the government would continue to invest in the development of human capacity, with more implementation of economic policies that will engender development and building of more public infrastructure that would empower the teeming youths.

Earlier at the meeting, the South West traditional rulers blamed politicians for the EndSARS protest mayhem witnessed in the region in the last few weeks.

The monarchs expressed disappointment at the manner politicians had turned politics into money induced venture at the expense of the interest of the youth.

They opined that high rate of unemployment among youths caused the agitation in the EndSARS protest.