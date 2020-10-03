It goes without saying that the marital crisis of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, ’is one of the most talked about topic on social media in recent times.

Though there have been several reports from family members and FFK’s legal wife, Regina Fani-Kayode, debunking speculations that the former Minister physically assaulted Chikwendu.

However, it seem that there might be an ounce of truth in the speculations.

A leaked video of a person who bore a striking resemblance to the former Minister was posted online by SaharaReporters.

In the video, FFK can be seen attempting to hit a person whose voice sounds feminine, while exchanging words with her.

FFK said in the video: “Go and record anything you like.

“Every time scandal after scandal.

“Every time insults.

“For God’s sake, what is your problem?

“Everybody wants peace, but you no, it must be this, it must be that.”

Responding to the former Minister, the voice said: “You have been abusing me since and I say no more chief.”

Then FFK asked the lady that who was she, and attempted to assault her, but while they were having a little squabble, the feminine voice asked the former Minister to leave her alone.

FFK then called for someone to carry her out of his sight.