Festival: Monarch orders closure of markets, shops in Ondo

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has ordered the closure of markets and shops in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday in observance of an age-long Aheregbe festival.

The closure of the markets and shops was announced in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Adeyeye Michael.

In the statement on Wednesday, Michael said: “There will be no opening of markets, stalls, trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival.

“Residents, market women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive and ensure strict observance of the rules,

“It is imperative to clarify that ONLY Pharmacy shops and Patent Medicine Stores will be allowed to open during the festival.”

The statement noted that the festival would not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.

