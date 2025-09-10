FESTAC residents hail LAWMA for improved waste management services

Some residents in the FESTAC area of Lagos State have applauded the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for its prompt and effective waste collection services in the area.

The residents gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

They noted that before LAWMA’s consistent presence, they relied on informal waste collectors, popularly known as Abokis, to dispose of their domestic waste.

According to them, LAWMA has proven more reliable, with regular waste pick-up every Thursday and sometimes on Sundays.

This, they said, had significantly reduced indiscriminate dumping and environmental pollution, as residents now felt assured that their waste would be collected on schedule.

The residents also stated that LAWMA’s services were more affordable compared to those offered by the local Abokis.

Mrs Grace Momodu, a resident of 5th Avenue, said LAWMA’s services suited her budget better than the informal waste carriers.

“I find LAWMA services cheaper than the Abokis because I don’t always have waste to dispose of, yet they can charge high amounts.

“For example, the informal carriers may charge as much as N1,000 per pick-up, while LAWMA charges N1,000 monthly for the same service,” she said

Also, Mrs. Eniola Omotola, a resident of 22 Road, commended the affordability of LAWMA’s services.

“LAWMA service is better because they charge N1000 per month, no matter how much the dirt may be.

“But if I throw that same amount of dirt to abokis they tend to charge higher because there is surely a limit to what they can carry,” Omotola said.

Another resident, Mr. Emmanuel James, emphasised the convenience and wider coverage of LAWMA’s services compared to the limitations of informal carriers.

“Sometimes you may need the Aboki, and they may not be available. That’s why we prefer LAWMA.

“They can carry waste from the entire close, but the Abokis have limits — they can’t carry all the dirt from even one close, let alone a whole block,” James said.

On her part, Ms Blessed-Gift Nwaruh, a resident of 3rd Avenue, acknowledged that LAWMA’s services had improved over the years, although she believed there was still room for progress.

“In the past, our area looked really dirty. However, now the LAWMA officials collect our waste earlier than they used to.

“Still, I believe more can be done to ensure a cleaner environment as we work to restore FESTAC Town to its former glory,” Nwaruh said.

