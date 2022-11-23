Festac Music Festival 2022 to celebrate Sound Sultan

The annual Festac Music Festival will be holding on December 28th, 29th and 30th at the Federal Housing Authority, Festac Town, Lagos, Sports Ground.

This is, according to the organisers, Naija Ninja Production, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and Amuwo Odofin Local government.

The music festival, which is in honour of the late music star, Sound Sultan, is aimed at the community, talent, and social development through music and sports and community mobilisation.

Speaking about the Festival, its Director, singer, filmmaker, and Chief Executive of Naija Ninja Production, Dare Fasasi aka Baba Dee, noted that the event is estimated to attract over 50,000 participants and reach millions of people via strategic use of the media.

Baba Dee, who is the elder brother to the late Sound Sultan, further revealed that as part of the plans to develop talents in Festac, winners who emerge from the talent hunt will get a recording deal among other prizes.

“We are giving out a recording deal with a music video for the talent hunt winner.

“It’s a two-year record deal for the main winner, while 2nd place gets a music video and third place gets a cash prize.”

On the promised support from the state government, he said, “we have been promised support by His Excellency Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu which is yet to be actualised.”





