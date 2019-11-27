Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with Sporting CP.

Fernandes has dealt Manchester United and Tottenham a blow by extending his contract with Sporting.

The new contract sees his buyout clause rise from £65 million to £85 million.

Fernandes expressed his delight at putting pen to paper on a contract extension to 2023.

“It’s a pride for me and a recognition of my work; it’s a sign that I’m doing things well,” he said.

“I have been trying my best to do what is best for the club. It is for what I did on the pitch, but also showed that I liked Sporting CP and took pride in representing the club I represent.

“For me it is, and always will be, a privilege to be here and be able to wear the Sporting CP jersey.

“You can expect more and better. I promise the same delivery and dedication so we can have more moments of glory as we had last season.”