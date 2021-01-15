Bruno Fernandes has some illustrious company after winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for the fourth time at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a revelation for United since signing for them in January 2020, with a record four Premier League awards in a calendar year ample evidence that he has quickly become one of the top performers in the English top flight.

United now sit top of the table, three points ahead of champions Liverpool before this weekend’s clash at Anfield – and Fernandes will be the key man for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to stop.

On Friday, Fernandes picked up the League’s Player of the Month award for December – adding to his successes in February, June and November of last year.

The Portugal international scored three goals and notches four assists last month to help lead United to four wins and two draws for December to spark their run to top spot.

Fernandes has joined an impressive list of players who have won the award four times: Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Alan Shearer, Jamie Vardy… and United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who convinced him that the Red Devils were the right club for him.

The only players to have won the award more times are Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney (five), Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane (six) and Sergio Aguero (seven).

Fernandes said of his award: “Three goals and four assists was a complete month.

“Scoring and assisting your teammates is perfect.

“I want to achieve other trophies and awards but I’m really happy to make history.”