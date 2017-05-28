Fenerbahce want Ahmed Musa

LATEST NEWS:
Ahmed-Musa.jpg
The 24-year-old was limited to just 10 starts in the top flight and Champions League, with his main contribution coming during an FA Cup fixture against Everton

Fenerbahce has reportedly emerged as a potential destination for Leicester City attacker Ahmed Musa.
Big things were expected of the Nigerian when he moved to the King Power Stadium last summer, but he barely featured in the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare.
The 24-year-old was limited to just 10 starts in the top flight and Champions League, with his main contribution coming during an FA Cup fixture against Everton.
However, according to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce are prepared to pay more than the £16.6m that Leicester paid CSKA Moscow last July.
It has been claimed that a £17.4m deal has already been agreed between the two clubs, with Musa also willing to make the switch.


