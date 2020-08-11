Fenerbahce is poised to launch a €12 million rental bid for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho according to reports in Turkey.

The Nigerian international has been subject to talk that he will depart the King Power Stadium this summer with Brendan Rodgers said to have his eyes on Celtic forward Ousmane Edouard.

And that has seen clubs from across the Premier League and continental Europe look to Iheanacho this summer.

Aston Villa is said to be amongst those clubs who have registered an interest and now Fenerbahce have joined the race.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City for a fee of £25 million back in 2017, still has two years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium meaning, if the deal comes to fruition, the remainder of his time as a Leicester City player will be spent in Istanbul.

The departure of Iheanacho this summer will help the Foxes to raise funds to help attract a partner for golden boot winner Jamie Vardy next season.

Iheanacho has scored nine Premier League goals for the Foxes in 71 outings but that stat does not paint the full picture with the youngster so frequently featuring as a substitute for Leicester.

The striker has scored a goal every 192 minutes in all competitions and enjoyed his best goalscoring season in 2019-20.