Fene Osakwe wins Cyber Personality of the Year Award in UK

The Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board, Fene Osakwe, has been named the Cyber Personality of the Year in the United Kingdom, making him the first African to receive this prestigious accolade.

This recognition celebrates Dr Osakwe’s exceptional leadership, advocacy, and expertise in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy.

Dr Osakwe beat several other finalists from the United States, UAE, Qatar, Netherlands, UAE, The United Kingdom and five other countries.

“We celebrate Dr Osakwe on this feat. It is all about the resilience of our young people, their talents, courage, competence and character that we often talk about. It is a demonstration of what is possible through our vision of making Lagos Africa’s foremost science and tech hub.We are really proud to be associated with Dr Osakwe, who has become one of Nigeria’s shinning stars in the tech world.”

Dr Osakwe has made significant contributions to the industry over the past decade. His pioneering leadership and strategic vision have earned him international recognition, and he has been a sought-after speaker at major cybersecurity conferences across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond. His presentations have been commended for their insightful content and educational value.

Established in 2014, the Cyber Security Awards recognize outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations within the global cybersecurity sector. This independent event operates without affiliations to any magazines, organizations, or products, thus allowing judges to base their decisions solely on merit.

The Cyber Personality of the Year award acknowledges an individual who has exhibited exemplary leadership, advocacy, and expertise in the field of cybersecurity. It celebrates those who have established themselves as thought leaders and made substantial contributions to the industry, thereby enhancing its visibility and fostering the development of others.

Fene Osakwe has played a pivotal role in mentoring numerous security professionals globally and has authored two Amazon best-selling works. He is the inaugural chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board and currently serves on the Advisory Board of the EC Council. Dr Osakwe has provided mentorship to students at the University of Aberdeen, the University of Westminster, and Toronto Metropolitan University. He has authored numerous influential articles for prominent platforms such as Forbes and has served as a leading figure in cybersecurity research and publications

Dr. Osakwe’s nomination and subsequent win highlight the global impact of African professionals in the cybersecurity field. His recognition serves as an inspiration to aspiring cybersecurity experts across the continent and showcases Africa’s excellence on the international stage.

Reacting to his historic win, Dr. Osakwe expressed his gratitude and emphasized the significance of this recognition in promoting Africa’s contributions to the global cybersecurity landscape. “I am deeply honored to receive this award and to represent Africa in the cybersecurity community. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all cybersecurity professionals across the continent and something to give hope to kids in Nigeria,” he said.

The award ceremony celebrated the achievements of outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations in the global cybersecurity landscape. Dr. Osakwe’s win marks a milestone in the history of the Cyber Security Awards and sets a new benchmark for future nominees.

