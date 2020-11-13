Oyewale Femi, a media entrepreneur and publisher Sahara Weekly, has taken oath of office as President, National Association of Online Security Reporters.

Femi, alongside other executives, emerged elected in an election conducted by the association on October 29.

The oath taking ceremony held in Lagos on Thursday.

Speaking, Femi rationalized the strategic importance of NAOSRE as a partner in the promotion of the spirit and letters of Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which unequivocally provides for every citizen to live a secured life within Nigeria’s approximately 923,768 sq km land mass.

“As a foremost association that parades the finest hands in security reporting, NAOSRE will play its professional role in Nigeria’s defence and security mechanism,” he said.

He urged members to rededicate themselves to objective security journalism in line with the set mission of NAOSRE, especially at this challenging times.

Continuing, Femi congratulated the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Muyiwa Adejobi, who marked his birthday on November 11.

He also assured members of transparency and accountability, saying: “I congratulate Superintendent Muyiwa Adejobi who marked his birthday yesterday.

“Muyiwa and Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu are credible security officers I have come across in recent time.

“To our members, I will operate an open door policy and serve as a servant leader.”

Before the handover, Favour Benson, immediate past President of the association, thanked members and executive for the support extended to her regime, which resulted into some landmark achievements, especially in the area of increased membership and a successful election of the new executives.

“I thank you all for supporting me to pilot this association at a most challenging time. I urge you to extend same supports to the new leadership,” Benson said.

Shola Adeyemo, the association’s Chairman Board of Trustees, took members and guests down memory lane on the conceptualisation of the online security union early 2020 and submitted: “It has been a tortuous task nursing and nurturing a baby association.

“But I have no doubt in my mind that NAOSRE has come to stay and it would continue to play its frontline role in the promotion of balanced information for a safer Nigeria,” Adeyemo assured.

The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists, represented by its Vice president, Israel Bolaji, and a team of CMC Media Group, led by Cornell Udofia, described NAOSRE’s outgoing and incoming executives as credible persons in the media industry whose credentials are welcome addition to Nigeria’s security media space.

In her remarks, the association’s newly sworn in Vice President, Love Oyedokun, assured members of a remarkable journey in the important task of promoting peace in Nigeria through unadulterated professionalism.

Apart from Femi and Oyedokun, those who were sworn in as elected executive members were Dayo Bamgbala, Secretary; Azuh Lilian, Financial Secretary; and Gbenga Shaba, Registrar.

Others were Adetogun Olakunle, Treasurer; Edwin Usoboh, Provost; and Abiona Adenike, Welfare.

The list of newly sworn in executives also include Abayomi Obatinuadeyo, Online Director; and Idumonza Isidahomhen, Public Relations Officer.