Femi Otedola splashes £5m house gift to celebrate daughter, DJ Cuppy

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has splashed £5 million on a country home to celebrate his daughter, DJ Cuppy, who marked her 30th birthday on Friday.

Born Florence Otedola, the disk jockey shared chats between herself and her father via Instagram on Friday.

In the now-deleted posts, Otedola praised his daughter for continuously making him proud.

He also promised her a country home worth £5 million as a birthday gift.

The chat reads: “Ifemiii of course not! I could never forget #CuppyDay! Happy Birthday to my Angel Ifemi. I’ve instructed Andy at Barclays Bank to buy you a £5,000,000. (Five million pounds) country home as your 30th birthday present.

“Can’t think of any other befitting present you deserve for this special birthday.

“You have continuously made Papa proud year by year and have been a blessing in my life.”

Captioning the post with several emoji’s to express her surprise, Cuppy wrote: “Speechless, @femiotedola.”

Meanwhile, the billionaire had marked his 60th birthday earlier in the month.

For the celebration, Otedola rented a luxury yacht, the Christina O, for three weeks with family members.





