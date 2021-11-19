Femi Otedola shows off interior of his luxury private jet + Video

A viral video showing the interior of a luxury private jet belonging to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has gone viral.

The video was shot at a time the billionaire was onboard, with white air hostesses taking charge of the luxury aircraft.

The aircraft is a complete home and office.

It has a bed, portions for meetings and with a wooden centre table and couches spread around.

Otedola could be seen taking a sip from his glass of wine, which he was served by a white air hostess, as the camera panned around the plane’s fuselage

In the video, a voice could be heard in the background revealing areas in the plane.