Oil magnate and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has bought three Ferrari Portofino cars for his three daughters, DJ Cuppy, Temi and Tolani Otedola.

The three luxury cars came in pink, brown and dark blue colours.

DJ Cuppy posted the photos of the cars on her Instagram page and wrote: “Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat.”

Meanwhile, some celebrities were thrilled by Otedola’s gift to his daughters and they were quick to comment.

Record label boss Don Jazzy quote-tweeted Cuppy’s post announcing the arrival of the luxury cars and wrote: “My dear sperm in my prick, if u still remain. I never born you yet. But walahi this kind enjoyment Dey wait you.”

Also, International singer, Davido, shared Cuppy’s tweet and wrote: “Congrats cuppy …. I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN .. chai money good.”

However, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, in his post, told keypad warriors to make sure they are making money from trolling, hating and insulting people to gift their own children.