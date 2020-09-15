Former Senator Olufemi Lanlehin has announced his official return to the All Progressives Congress.

He made the announcement during a meeting of leaders, loyalists and supporters, who also happen to be former members of the African Democratic Congress in Oyo State.

Lanlehin, governorship candidate of the ADC in the 2019 polls, announced his defection at the meeting convened at his Ibadan residence on Monday.

He had earlier briefed attendees, which included the Oyo State Executive Committee of the ADC.

“The reconciliation process by the National Reconciliation Committee of the APC headed by the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, supported by four other governors, including Ekiti State’s Governor Kayode Fayemi, is clearly succeeding in its given task,” Lanlehin noted.

Speaker after speaker, including Rev. Ezekiel Adeniran, Chief E. O. Laoye, Hon. Bili Ajana, Yeye Yetunde Ajibola, Hon. Gaphar Ojetola, Hon. Habib Balogun and Alhaji Muraina Kakako, eulogised Senator Lanlehin for his unselfish and accommodating approach to politics, praying posterity to be kind to him.