Femi Fani-Kayode praises estranged wife after years of animosity

Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to Instagram to shower Precious Chikwendu with encomium after years of animosity.

For months, Chikwendu had been accusing the former Minister of keeping her away from her kids, resulting in a court case.

She finally got a chance to visit her four sons at Fani-Kayode’s house.

And the former Aviation Minister shared the photos on Instagram.

In the caption, he praised Chikwendu, his ex-wives and kids from previous relationships.

He said of her return: “It was the dramatic return of a great and beautiful queen who was simply resplendent and who shone as brightly as the morning star.

“There are some moments that words cannot capture or express and this was one of them.

“Mama Aragorn displayed such courage, grace, dignity & class…

“This was a truly surreal and historical moment.

“For the first time in two years, totally unexpectedly and out of the blue and after she took our sons Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam out for yet another beautiful outing, Mama Aragorn came to the house to visit with us.

“For two years she and I had not seen or spoken to one another but on Saturday afternoon we spent no less than four hours together in which we talked, laughed and shared some beautiful moments.

“It was touching to see members of my household and staff receive her and, led by our son Aragorn who held her tightly by the hand, usher her through the gates & into the compound as I watched in utter disbelief & surprise from the balcony.

“Moments earlier I had seen them walking down from the top of the road through the CCTV cameras& from the same balcony.

“It was a small crowd, led by Aragorn & his mother.

“After two long years of contentious silence and acrimonious separation she graced us with her presence and came home.

“It was joy all around to see the return of this great lioness.

“Every single one of the 60 people that live and work in our home was happy to see her and some even shed a few secret tears of joy.

“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many year.

“This was a moment that proved beyond all reasonable doubt that patience, restraint, understanding and peace brings nothing but joy and blessings.

“This was a moment that light overcame darkness & that the secret prayers of four handsome little Princes were answered.

“This was a moment when love, mutual respect, truth and mutual forgiveness triumphed & satan was put to shame.

“Thanks for coming Mama Aragorn. We love & appreciate you.

“Always did, always will. And though we have gone our separate ways the bond & cord that exists between us through our four beautiful boys can never be broken.

“I also offer my thanks to my loyal and faithful wife and a true Daughter of Zion, Mama Remi and to Mama Folake, Mama Arwen, my beautiful daughters Folake and Remi, my son Nicholas & my entire family and household for their collective & unconditional love, understanding, resilience, loyalty, support and patience.

“You stood firm, strong & bold & you kept encouraging me even through the raging storm and darkest moments.

“Love conquered all and saw us through and so it shall continue to be From generation to generation our circle of love, fellowship, family, children & loved ones shall rise & go from strength to strength.

“In every situation & circumstance, we shall prevail & the God that we serve shall never forsake us.

“So it is & so it shall be.God bless u all.”