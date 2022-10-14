Femi Adesina to wife: Next time you can me with our adding OON, I won’t answer you

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has warned his wife, Nike, on how to address him from now on.

The former Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspaper made this known in the latest of his weekly Friday column.

In the latest column, titled: “Award: Come and see me dey buga,” Adesina, who was conferred with the national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 11, 2022, said he has warned his wife of several years not to address him without adding OON otherwise he would not answer her.

Going humorous in the article in which he thanked all those who rejoined with his, the Pastor of FourSquare Gospel Church wrote: “If you don’t believe, ask my wife, who I told after the investiture: ‘Henceforth, when you call me, you must add OON, FNGE (Fellow Nigeria Guild of Editors), FCICMC (Fellow Chartered Institute of Corporate Mentoring and Coaching), Nwanne di Namba, Ugomba, etc. Otherwise, I won’t answer.’”

Adesina, who traced his humble beginning as the son of two teachers said he has been dancing to the song of Chris Daniel: “Bugs,” since the award became a reality as it was totally unexpected: he wrote in the concluding part of the article: “With my shoulders up.

“I don become a case.

“Hahahahahaaaaaaa.

“Let me see you dey buga, go low low low, go low low low, buga won.”

The full article, titled: “Award: Come and see me dey buga,” is published elsewhere on this news website.