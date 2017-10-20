Femi Adesina to Jonathan: Nigerians trust Buhari, not you

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has replied the comment by a former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that Nigerians did not protest when the present administration increased the pump price of petrol to N145 per litre but did when his administration carried out an increment from N67 to N97.

Adesina replied to the comment by Jonathan on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the difference between the scenario was simply that Nigerians trusted Buhari and did not have the same trust in Jonathan.

Though he did not mention Jonathan’s name in the tweet, Adesina’s tweet was a direct response to the former president’s speech when he received a delegation of a national chairmanship aspirant of the party, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, in his Abuja home.

Jonathan had said on Thursday: “My government was severely criticised for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude price was going for over $100.

“The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower.

“Those who criticised my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil is about $53 per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143.”

Responding, Adesina tweeted: “When petrol went to N145 under PMB, Nigerians held their peace, unlike when they shut the country in 2012. The difference is trust. Simple.”