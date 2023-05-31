Femi Adesina bags new job, travels to write memoirs

Chief Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has been appointed as the Executive Vice Chairman of The Sun Newspaper.

This was disclosed by Adesina himself in an interview with The Crest, one of Nigeria’s credible online newspapers.

According to the former presidential spokesman, who served as Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper before his appointment by Buhari, he will be resuming at The Sun as Vice Chairman on September 1, 2023.

According to Adesina, the break between now and September 1, 2023 when he will assume duties is to allow him enjoy a well-deserved rest having been unable to go on leave throughout the eight years he served as presidential spokesman.

He added that his intention is to go to a quiet place somewhere in the world to write his memoirs.

Adesina, a former President of the Nigerian Guild Editors, appointed by Buhari on May 31, 2015, told The Crest: “I came from The Sun newspaper.

“I was the MD/Editor-in-Chief (of the publishing company).

“And when I wanted to leave, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said ‘Don’t resign. You may get to the government and you don’t like it. You can always come back. Or, you may get to the government and stay eight years; you can always come back. I’m going to make you the Executive Vice Chairman of the company.’

“Not only did he say it, he issued me the letter.

“Yes, I have the letter.”