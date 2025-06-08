FEMD issues alert on expected rains in FCT from Sunday 

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has issued an alert on expected rainfall in parts of the territory and its neighbouring states from Sunday to Tuesday.

The acting Director-General of the department, Abdulrahman Mohammed, released the information in a statement he issued in Abuja on Saturday.

He appealed to the residents to avoid driving into pools of water.

Mohammed further advised the residents to always wait for the water levels to recede before driving during downpours.

He also appealed to them to take adequate precautions by switching off all electrical appliances during the rain.

The FEMD boss encouraged the residents to always use the 112 emergency toll free number in the event of an emergency.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted thunderstorms and rains from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, predicted a cloudy morning over the north-central region on Sunday.

It added that thunderstorms with rains should be anticipated over parts of the FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau States.

The agency also predicted morning thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States in the Northern region.

It also revealed the prospect of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe and Bauchi States in the afternoon and evening hours.

