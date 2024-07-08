Female university student found dead in campus drainage

The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka has confirmed the tragic death of a first year student of the institution, whose lifeless body was found in a drainage ditch on Friday.

The deceased, who has been identified as Favour Okenyi, belongs to the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

Okenyi was found dead in a drainage near Akanu Ibiam Stadium, UNN.

The university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Chief Okwun Omeaku, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Nsukka on Sunday.

Omeaku said that the university community was shocked by the unfortunate death of the first year student.

“UNN appeals for useful information that will aid investigations and fish out perpetrator/s of the evil act,” he said.

The statement condoled the deceased family, adding that the university authority was collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death to prevent any recurrence.

It said: “The University Community was shocked on Friday, July 5, by the distressing discovery of a lifeless body found in a drainage near Akanu Ibiam Stadium, UNN.

“The University administration is deeply saddened by the loss of our student and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased for the tragic death of such a promising young student.

“The management is collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death and in order prevent any potential recurrence of such incidents in the future.”

