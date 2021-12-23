Female Traffic Police Officer crushed to death by truck in Cross River

A female traffic warden of the Nigeria Police Force has been crushed to death in Calabar, Cross River State.

The development has been confirmed by the Cross River State Police Command, which is yet to issue an official statement.

According to reports, the Officer was crushed to death by a truck carrying scrap metal at WAPI Junction in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital.

The incident was reported to have occurred at about 5pm, while the Officer was on duty at the Popular WAPI Junction by Mobil filling Station along Muritala Mohammed Highway.

The spokesperson of the Cross River State Police Command, Irene Ugbo, described the incident as unfortunate and a huge loss to the Command.