Female tenant beaten to stupor by landlord’s children over electricity bill

A 32-year-old tenant, simply identified as Becky, living at Olowu Street, Bariga, Lagos State, on May 3, 2023 was beaten to a stupor by her landlord’s children over an electricity bill squabble.

This is according to information reaching members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network.

Becky was assaulted because of electricity, with the beating leaving welts on her body.

Further information claimed that Becky’s electricity power was disconnected because she was owing, but even after paying, the landlord allegedly still refused to reconnect her power supply.

It was also gathered that the landlord’s children, fearing Becky was dead from the beaten received, all ran away.

The matter was reported at Bariga Police Station, where the victim’s family met with the Divisional Police Officer and were then handed over to the Investigating Police Officer, identified as Bassey.

A member of the ACVPN, Toyin Okanlawon, who has been following up on the matter, said: “The handwriting seen on the wall connotes that the IPO wanted the matter settled at station level because the perpetrators seem to be richer and have a big social status that’s why the IPO wants the case to be under the carpet.

“The victim is presently receiving treatment at Shomolu General Hospital and can hardly speak.

“What if she had died?

“As advocates, we trust the judgement of the amiable DPO, and I know justice will be seen to have been done on the mention of this case.

“We urge the Police to arrest all perpetrators and ensure they are all prosecuted.

“The perpetrators are Muibat, Muslimot, Halimot, Adeyanju and their parents.”

