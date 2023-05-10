Female teacher docked for assaulting nine-year-old pupil

A female teacher, Aderonke Makonde, Wednesday was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for assaulting a nine-year-old pupil of the school.

The police charged Makonde, 35, a teacher at Westgate Land Emperial Creche Nursery and Primary School, Mushin, Lagos with assault.

The woman, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Makonde allegedly assaulted the pupil by “flogging her mercilessly all over her body with cane and causing her bodily harm”.

She said the pupil’s offence was noise making in class.

Ajayi said the teacher’s offence contravened the provisions of section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum with proof of tax payment and verification of address.

Kubeinje later adjourned the matter to June 7 for hearing.