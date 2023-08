Female soldier guns down Captain in Adamawa

A female soldier enforcing the curfew imposed by Adamawa government has killed a senior colleague at a checkpoint in Yola, the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had imposed the curfew after hoodlums broke into government warehouses and looted several items, including palliatives meant to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy.

Daily Trust reports that the female soldier simply identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru shot a captain who tried to intervene in her altercation with civilians at Fire Service Roundabout in the state capital.

Security sources told Daily Trust that the female soldier had insisted that motorists returning home during the curfew hours must turn back.

Some of them had identified themselves as workers on essential duty but she stood her ground.

“Some people stopped at the checkpoint explained themselves as workers on essential duties but the female soldier insisted they must turn back. A captain came forward to intervene. Unfortunately she had already cocked her rifle, so she just fired and killed him accidentally,” a security officer said.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, where he was confirmed dead while the suspect was instantly arrested and whisked away by soldiers.

Daily Trust learnt that the female soldier has been severally accused of harassing civilians, cocking her rifle at the slightest provocation.

When the newspaper correspondent visited the headquarters of 23 Armoured Brigade Yola for confirmation, the Commander, Brigadier General Muhammad Gambo, sent a message that journalists must seek appointment in writing before he could speak to them.