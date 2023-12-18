Female professor, 74 others jostle for Ohinoyi stool in Kogi

No fewer than 75 persons including a female professor, Angela Okatahi, the first female professor in Egbiraland have applied for the vacant stool of the Paramount ruler of Egbiraland.

This followed last week’s decision of the state government to set up a committee to commence the succession process to the stool of the Ohinoyi.

The state intends to set up the committee through the office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, Barrister Salami Ozigi.

The list made available on Monday indicated that Professor Angela Okatahie, the first female professor in Egbiraland is among the early contestants to show interest.

Among other applicants are former Clerk of the National Assembly, Muhammed Sani Omolori, and former Deputy Governor, Kogi State, Philip Salawu.

It was however gathered that the Ohi of Okengwe, Dr. Ahmed Tijani Muhammed may be the choice of the Kingmakers.

The Ohi of Okengwe, who is the Vice Chairman of Ebira Area Traditional Council, has vacated the position and then applied for the Ohinoyi’s Stool while the Ohi of Eganyi, Alhaji Musa Achuja is now the Vice Chairman of Ebira Area Traditional Council.

Dr Ado Ibrahim, the 4th Ohinoyi died on Sunday, 29th October 2023 and was laid to rest the following day Monday, 30 October 2023.

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, whose tenure ends on 27th January 2023 may want to install the new Ohinoyi and has therefore set machinery in motion calling for interested persons to forward their letters of intent.

Since there are no ruling houses in Egbiraland, everyone is qualified to contest for the stool, provided he or she is a freeborn of the land.