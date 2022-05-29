Female presidential aspirant promises to focus on peace, equity, and wealth creation if elected

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Patience Key, has promised to focus on peace, equity and wealth creation if elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Key made the promise on Sunday in Benin, while addressing and soliciting for support from delegates of the party drawn from Edo and Delta, ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary of the party.

She noted that no development could take place in a chaotic society, adding that there was the need for all to join hands to erase the negative vices that had brought about insecurity in the country.

While stressing the need to solve the problems of insecurity in the country in order for peace to reign, she also said that the nation’s borders were too porous.

“Our borders are too porous, the porosity of our borders need to be looked into. We also need education to defeat tribal and religious mentality, so we can all live in peace,” she said.

On equity, the aspirant said that Nigerians felt marginalised, disrespected and unloved by their leaders and pushed to the wall, hence the clamour for secession.

She said that if elected, she would ensure a paradigm shift as she would be a servant leader, and not ruler.

She further said on wealth creation, she would look into human capacity and develop the potentials there in.

“We do not need leaders that will keep marginalising and enslaving us. We need certification in various professional lines to boost our capacity.

“We also need to repatriate the country’s brains that have left the country, because there is need for collaboration among Nigerians all over to make the country work.

“The world is going digital and Nigeria can’t afford to be backward, and on this I think power and infrastructure is key,” she said.

She further stressed the need for autonomy and restructuring in the country.

“Our lives need to be better than it is now because we have the brains and resources.

“We need to bridge the leadership gap, and that is why I am running to be the president of this country. I am running to bridge the leadership gap,” Key further said.

She said that the time to rise up was now, and she was desirous of replicating what she had seen in Europe in Nigeria.

Dr Greg Igbinomwanhia, State party Chairman, gave assurance of the delegates support to ensure the aspirant emerged as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Igbinomwanhia disclosed that there were four presidential aspirants on the platform of the party as well as 35 governorship aspirants.

He added that the party’s philosophy was built on honesty, hence the party was breaking new grounds across the country and would be producing one of the nation’s presidential candidate in 2023.