Female police officers flay attacks on newly promoted colleagues

Female officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have condemned what they described as targeted attacks on colleagues recently promoted by the Police Service Commission following recommendations from the Inspector-General of Police (I-G).

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Aishatu Abubakar, NPF Gender Advisor to the I-G.

In the statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Abubakar criticised a human rights activist and his associates for singling out female officers for criticism while ignoring similarly promoted male officers.

She said: “It is particularly disturbing that these malicious statements, led by Mr Omoyele Sowore and his associates, singled out female officers for criticism.

“While their male counterparts promoted under the same process and criteria were left unscathed.

“Female officers are integral to the maintenance of law and order, and as dedicated public servants as well as mothers, sisters, and wives, they deserve the utmost respect and dignity.

Also Read:

“Promotions in the NPF are earned strictly on merit, whether through years of exemplary service or exceptional performance.

“Women who meet these standards are equally entitled to recognition and career advancement as their male colleagues.

“The insinuation that female officers’ promotions are unmerited or based on gender bias is not only unfounded but also reflects deep-seated misogyny.

“Such remarks undermine the sacrifices, professionalism, and hard work of women in uniform who risk their lives daily in service to our nation.”

Abubakar sought a retraction of the malicious publications.

“We demand the immediate retraction of these derogatory statements and a formal public apology to the women of the NPF, ” she said.

According to her, no amount of intimidation or smear campaigns will deter them from discharging their duties with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to national security.

Post Views: 12