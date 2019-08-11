A female lodger has been found dead in a hotel room in Lagos.

The discovery was made at about 2pm on August 9, 2019 at Southbound Hotel, Morogbo, Lagos.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Command, Bala Elkana, the deceased was found on the bed facing up, with swollen face and foam-like fluid coming out of her mouth.

Her throat was knotted with clothes, Elkana said, suggesting that she might have been strangulated.

He added: “There were blood stains all over the place.

“The corpse was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis.”

Elkana said the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba to take over the investigation.