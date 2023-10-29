Female Lecturer found dead with her throat slit + Photo

A Lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger State, Dr. Funmilola Sherifat Adefolalu, has been found slaughtered in her residence in the Gbaiko Area of the state capital, Channels Television is reporting.

The chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of University in the school, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin confirmed this.

Professor Bolarin told Channels Television that Adefolalu’s body was discovered on Sunday morning when her church members traced her home after she was not seen during service.

Some residents said after forcing the door to her house open, she was found in her pool of blood with her throat slit and knives found beside her.

Police authorities later moved the body to the mortuary.

The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, told Channels Television that further information about the incident would be communicated in due course.

According to some residents, the late varsity teacher’s husband, who was a professor in the same school, had passed on.

Until her death, she was staying with a female house help, but laid off the girl on Friday, they added.

