The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has summoned a female Officer seen in a video hitting a passenger in a car has been summoned to the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi area of the state.

In the video, the LASTMA officer was seen initially kneeling face wards in the car on the passenger, continuously hitting him.

After she was pulled out of the car, she continued hitting the man.

The agency in a statement confirmed that the incident occurred in Ikeja on Friday, adding that the Officer acted out of line regardless of the circumstances.

It said: “This video was forwarded to the management and the officer has been invited for investigation and disciplinary action for misrepresenting the agency. The incident occurred at Aromire junction off Awolowo Way, Ikeja yesterday, Friday, 11th September.

“She is considered to have overreacted, regardless of the circumstances. She is expected at the headquarters on Monday, 14th September.”