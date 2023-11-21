Female Katsina varsity student regains freedom after 50 days in captivity

One out of the five abducted female students of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has regained freedom after about 50 days in captivity.

The girl was released from the kidnappers’ den on Sunday.

She was taken to Kuncin Kalgo, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, from where she was brought back to Katsina.

She is said to be in stable condition but receiving medical attention.

The Police Command spokesman in Katsina State, Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina.

NAN recalls that the girls had been in captivity since October 3, 2023, when the gunmen invaded the rented apartment of the students located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma, around 2 a.m., shooting indiscriminately.

The police had at the time announced the arrest of a man suspected to be an informant to the terrorists, but since then, no information was provided as to the progress of the investigation.