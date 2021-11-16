Female journalists charged to up the ante in reporting government activities

Female journalists have been charged to up the ante in reportage of Oyo State Government activities, through unrelenting education and enlightenment of the populace.

The Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun gave the charge during a courtesy visit by members of National Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, to his office.

Dr. Olatunbosun charged the female journalists not to limit the propagation of Governor Makinde’s performance to their scope of work, but to also step it up by being ambassadors of the State Government in their everyday activities.

“NAWOJ is a unique association, composed of women with ‘I can do spirit’. We need you in this new phase of propagating the good news of Governor Makinde’s exceptional performance to not just your readers or listeners, but to also be ambassadors of this administration”, he said.

Olatunbosun, who appreciated the cooperation being enjoyed by the State Government, from the media, urged female reporters to also, as an association, join hands with the government in its desire to lift Oyo State to its desired height.

On the Association’s forthcoming elections, Olatunbosun urged the umpires to put equity and justice first, adding that his Ministry will work with any Executive that emerges.

He said, “To enlighten our people, you need to up the ante. We urge you all to please keep working with the Seyi Makinde led administration in propagating the good news about our good deeds. Our growth in the State is unprecedented and I implore you to be part of our Ambassadors.”

Two of the aspirants for the post of Chairperson, NAWOJ, the incumbent, Jadesola Ajibola and Lola Alamu, expressed delight over the Commissioner’s readiness to work with the Association, stating that it will re-awaken their passion for the State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, has said the State Government is working assiduously to make football a profitable business, that will attract investors and provide lucrative jobs for the youths.

He said this during an interactive meeting with some football scouts from Germany on Monday at the Ilaji Resort Centre Akanran Ibadan.

According to him, sports in the State is not only for entertainment, but also a potential to evolve a strong economy which will make the partnership with the scouts achieve a lot now and in future.