Female fashion designer stabs 30-year-old man to death in hotel fight

A 32-year-old fashion designer, Omowumi Oyapitan, has been arrested by operative of the Ogun State Police Command over the killing of a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Ahmed.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the fashion designed was arrested on December 29.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Onipanu Divisional Police Headquarters from one Stephen Udo, the Managing Director of Splendour Guest Inn, who reported that an argument ensued between two of his guests in the hotel and in the process, one of them, Oyapitan, broke a bottle and used it to stab Ahmed in the neck.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the victim was met in a pool of his own blood.

The suspect was promptly arrested, while the victim was rushed to State Hospital, Ota, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who has been in the hotel since December 27, 2021 was hiding there after stealing N600,000 belonging to his boss at Hayorlak Hotel, where he was working as a bartender.

It was further gathered that Ahmed used part of the stolen money to lodge some of his friends and that he had altercation with one of those he lodged in the hotel because he accused him of stealing part of his money.

The accusation led to hot exchange of words between them.

The suspect, who claimed to know the other boy in their street, intervened, and the deceased, who was not pleased with her intervention, gave her a fist blow in the mouth.

In retaliation, she broke a bottle and used it to stab the deceased on his neck.

The Command’s Cmmissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.