Nollywood actress Charity Nnaji has re-echoed her past claim about celebrity life in Nigeria.

The actress who revealed a while back that most Nollywood female celebrities are prostitutes has re-shared her claim.

In an Instastory post she shared, she alleged that being a female celebrity in Nigeria is more like advanced prostitution.

She wrote: “I have said it before and I will say it again, being a celebrity in Nigeria is more like advanced prostitution.”