The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences in (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) on Tuesday arraigned a fake female house agent, Bukola Ayorinde, at a Lagos Mobile Court over fraud in Ikorodu.

Speaking on the arraignment, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, stated that her arrest was effected after series of complaints from members of the public over some fake house agents obtaining large sums of money from them and absconding.

Egbeyemi explained that the Agency, acting on a petition received from one Olusola Ola-John, Ayorinde’s latest victim, who claimed to have been defrauded of N250.000 over securing an apartment for her aged mother at Millennium Estate Igbe in Ikorodu by the suspect.

According to him, after thorough investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was the same person who had been defrauding innocent members of the public claiming to be house agent around Ikorodu axis.

The suspect was charged for “Conduct Likely To Cause Breach Of Peace, Cheating and Obtaining N250.000 Under False Pretense” before Chief Magistrate Abimbola Oshodi-Makanju of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Bolade in Oshodi.

Ayorinde, however, pleaded guilty to the three-count charge, which necessitated an adjournment to June 26, 2020 for a “fact and sentence” judgment by the Magistrate, Egbeyemi disclosed.

While appealing to members of the public to be wary of these criminal elements when securing accommodation in any part of the State, the Chairman confirmed that it was in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, that the suspect was charged to court for prosecution.