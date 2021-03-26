The FCT Emergency Management Agency has advised FCT residents to prepare for the rainy season and avoid environmental practices that could lead to flooding in the territory.

The Director-General of FEMA, Abass Idris, gave the advice in a statement signed by the agency’s Acting Head, Public Relations, Ngaha Faustina, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Director-General stated that preparedness and sensitisation remained key towards reducing disasters in the FCT.

Idris appealed to residents to desist from acts such a, indiscriminate waste disposal into water channels and rivers, building on water ways and river banks as well as diverting water channels.

He said: “Everyone is a stakeholder in this disaster prevention efforts and FEMA has created a high level awareness amongst residents through several media platforms to establish the consciousness of disaster prevention and mitigation, rather than management.

“This yields better results, because community participation by residents in disaster management will bring about greater results.”

Idris said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had predicted that the Northern part of the country should expect rains from May and June, while those in the coastal areas should expect rains from March 1.

Idris, therefore, advised agricultural and extension officers to sensitise farmers on this and provide crops that are suitable for the season in order to avert food insecurity, which could also result to more disaster.

He also appreciated National Emergency Management Agency’s emergency stakeholders such as the vanguards, volunteers and local divers who have proactively responded to emergencies in the FCT.