FEMA reopens barricaded roads, begins sensitisation against fire outbreaks

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency has reopened the barricaded slip road interchange and four other roads in the FCT, Abuja to ease the flow of traffic.

The reopened roads are Galadimawa interchange, Dogon Gada, Dogon Ruwa, Apo-Dutse and Gada Biyu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the roads were barricaded during the rainy season as a mitigating measure against flooding and to prevent loss of lives and properties.

Florence Wenegieme, Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, told journalists after the exercise in Abuja on Saturday that opening of the roads would ease the flow of traffic in the affected areas of the city.

Wenegieme said that the roads were barricaded on May 11, 2023 because of the recurrent flooding of the roads during the rainy season.

She said: “The onset of the rain in Abuja is usually in the month of May hence the need to barricade the roads.

“You are all aware of what has been happening around this slip road every year.

“To the glory of God, no life was lost in this area from 2020 to 2022 because we made a tradition to block the road during the rainy season.

“It has become part of our mitigating measures to save lives and properties in the FCT by making sure that this slip road and other vulnerable roads are barricaded.

“This is to stop vehicular movement, pedestrians and those using motorcycles from using this road during the rainy seasons.

“Now we decided to open them to ease traffic since the rainy season is over.”

Wenegieme commended stakeholders and residents for their understanding and support throughout the raining season, adding that the removal of the temporary barricades would reduce traffic gridlock in the affected areas.

The Director also announced the commencement of 2023 dry season sensitisation campaign against incessant fire outbreaks in the FCT.

She pointed out that the season was characterised by fire outbreaks, stressing the need for residents to be cautious while handling cooking gas, petroleum products, electrical appliances and other inflatable items.

She urged residents to switch off all electrical appliances, keep fire extinguishers at homes and shopping malls and advised against keeping petroleum and other flammable substances at homes and shops.

Wenegieme also warned residents against bush burning and operating businesses under high tension electric cables.

She appealed for the full cooperation of residents during rescue efforts in the FCT.