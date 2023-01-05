Fee hike: Unilorin SUG urges students to accept new fees

The Students Union Government of the University of Ilorin, Kwara has appealed to students of the institution to accept the new school fees introduced by the university.

The union’s President, Faji Tobiloba, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Thursday.

Tobiloba said that university management hinged the hike on the current inflation in the country, which also affected all sectors of the economy.

He said that the union had consulted with the management to arrive at a compromise on the upward adjustments.

He said that the union was convinced that the review was inevitable.

“We deliberated for more than 72 hours to get the hike reversed to no avail,” Tobiloba said.

He further said that the new fees remained relatively less, when compared to other universities in the country, including the University of Maiduguri and University of Uyo.

He said that the union “succumbed to superior argument”, given the transparency shown by the university management.

According to him, for the students to continue to enjoy efficient service delivery, uninterrupted internet service and power supply, among others, the increase was imperative.

“The new school charges have since been implemented by the university,” the union leader said.

He said that the management had promised to deploy 80 more shuttle vehicles on campus to complement the existing ones.

He said that the essence was to mitigate the transportation challenges facing the students.

Tobiloba expressed appreciation to the management for giving priority to students’ welfare.

He assured the students that appropriate mechanisms had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free and uninterrupted academic year.

NAN reports that there was an upward review of registration and tuition fees by all the federal universities in the country.