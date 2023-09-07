Fee hike: UNILAG unveils more measures to cushion effect

Authorities of the University of Lagos say they are open to discussions and partnerships with various stakeholders, to boost efforts aimed at ameliorating the challenges of the institution.

The university has also urged members of the community to remain calm and go about their legitimate activities as it remained resolute in ensuring utmost security of lives and properties on campus.

These are contained in a statement by the institution’s Head, Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, issued to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement comes a day after protests rocked the university environs over increase in students’ fees, which led to the police intervening to restore normalcy.

Alaga-Ibraheem said that members of the university community, just like all other bonafide students of the university, remain a top priority in the affairs of management.

She said that the management would stop at nothing, in ensuring that their welfare and interest is always protected.

The spokesperson reiterated the commitment of the management in implementing measures aimed at ameliorating the challenges that students, parents/guardians may face due to the recent upward review of the institution’s obligatory fees.

“We wish to enjoin members of the university community to remain calm and go about their legitimate activities, as the university management remains dedicated to ensuring security and safety of lives and properties on campus.

“Similarly, we wish to reiterate the commitment of the university authorities to implement measures aimed at ameliorating the challenges that students and parents/guardians may face due to the recent review of the University’s obligatory fees.

“These measures, which are constantly being reviewed and expanded, include payment by instalment. The fees payment system has been re-configured to allow instalment payment option.

“This instalment accommodates three times payment before the closure of the academic year.

”For further details on the breakdown and procedure for the instalment payment option, please click: https://unilag.edu.ng/?p=26015,” she said.

Speaking further on other means deployed by the university management to reduce the burden on parents as regard the reviewed obligatory fees, she noted that the ‘Work-Study Programme’ of the institution had been revitalised.

According her, the student work-study programme has been revitalised to accommodate increased remuneration, noting tat interested students can access the programme through the Dean, Student Affairs Division.

“We have also now introduced scholarship opportunities. Students have the opportunity to access various scholarship opportunities including the UNILAG Scholars Award for exceptionally brilliant students, through the office of the Dean, Student Affairs Division.

“Furthermore, we are also putting in place an initiative for assistance, for Indigent students.

The university, with the support of its donor- partners, has expanded its assistance programme for eligible indigent students.

“This programme includes the provision of funds, meal tickets and raw food items to indigent students. This will be accessible through the Dean, Student Affairs Division. There is also the ‘Triple A Project’.

“Measures have been put in place for alumni and well-meaning Nigerians to adopt a student, under the Triple A, Adopt an Akokite project,” she explained.

Alaga-Ibraheem, further listed the ‘Pay for Mentors Project’ as part of measures set aside to cushion the effect of the reviewed obligatory fees for the students.

She explained that the university had deployed the Pay for Mentors Project for smart students, whereby exceptionally brilliant ones are selected as mentors for others, and would thereafter, get adequate remuneration.

According to her, in furtherance to the measures adopted, the university has entered into partnership with the Lagos Bus Rapid Transport System, to facilitate ease of transportation.

“The management of the institution has acquired approval from Lagos government for additional BRT dedicated route for persons who come from Berger Bus Stop axis of the state.

“In addition, the university is in discussions to have other routes such as Oshodi and Iyana Ipaja included.

“It is pertinent to emphasise that the university authorities are open to discussions and partnerships with various stakeholders, to boost efforts aimed at ameliorating the challenges of the institution.

“Please note that there are different platforms through which UNILAG authorities engage with students, and other members of the university community, to hear them out, and collectively handle and address complaints within the shortest possible time.

“Our students, who are currently on vacation, are particularly enjoined to continue to channel their grievances through the Dean, Student Affairs who is officially empowered to interact with students.

“Please, be assured of the university’s dedication to uphold its mandate and cater to the welfare of its community,” Alaga-Ibraheem stated.