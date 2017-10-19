Federer reveals retirement plans

Roger Federer insists he is not yet considering about retirement although he knows that day will come.

The Swiss ace has enjoyed a resurgent 2017, winning six ATP Tour titles, including two Grand Slam triumphs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Despite being 36, Federer appears to be showing no signs of slowing down and insists he will continue playing as long as he is physically able to compete at the highest level.

“I know it [retirement] is sooner or later,” Federer told Gulf News. “I know I’m not 22 anymore, but I don’t have a date.”

Federer, whose last tournament success came at the recent Shanghai Masters where he managed to beat old adversary Rafael Nadal in the final, did concede that he would consider retirement if his levels start to drop or if any of his personal circumstances change.

“If the body allows me to play, my family allows me to play, if the success is still there, if I’m happy to travel, I will continue,” he added. “But the four things have to work, if one of the four doesn’t work, it may be the time to stop. But for now, it’s ok.”

Federer still has a lot to play for during the final weeks of the season, not least next month’s ATP World Tour Finals in London, an event he has won on six previous occasions.