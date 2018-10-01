Federer: I don’t have any friends in tennis

However, the Swiss star says it is difficult to make friends with other top players for various reasons.

Roger Federer is ever-popular at most tennis tournaments around the world.

However, the Swiss star says it is difficult to make friends with other top players for various reasons.

Federer is often spotted with fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka off the court as they often spend their free time together.

But the logistics of the remaining stars’ schedules makes it difficult to build relationships.

Some players may only be in a city for a few days if their tournament ends prematurely, while other may simply not speak the same language.

“I agree, it is very difficult because usually we stay at different hotels or we’re very busy,” Federer said.

“We’ve got our own people around us. I go out with the Swiss players; he probably goes out with the Americans or his clan.

“I’m talking about any player now. You know, it’s a professional sport so you want to do everything just for that day so you’re ready.”