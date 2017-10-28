Federer, del Potro to battle in Basel final

Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro will square up again on Sunday for their third final in six years at the Swiss Indoors at Basel.

Both players crushed their opponents in quick-fire wins on Saturday.

Top seed Federer, bidding for a record eighth title at his hometown event, was merciless with third seed David Goffin, dismissing the Belgian 6-1, 6-2 in one hour as he reached his 13th Basel final and eighth of the season.

The victory was his third straight-set rout from four matches this week at the St Jakobshalle and propels him to 6-0 over Goffin.

Del Potro fought off fatigue to win a battle of former champions 6-4, 6-4 over Marin Cilic.

“He may be tired and have some (minor) issues but that will not keep him out of the final. I’ll be ready for a difficult match against an almost fully-fit Del Potro,” said Federer.

Federer said he overcame the rigours of Friday’s three-set quarter-final win over Adrian Mannarino.

“I’m happy I was able to turn it around today. Yesterday’s match was complicated in terms of match-ups. I went through some difficult moments,” said the 19-time Grand Slam title winner.

“Everything changed completely in this match. I had a better mindset, I wanted to take it to the opponent.”

Del Potro won his previous titles in 2012 and 2013 at the expense of world number two Federer.

“I’m surprised to be in the final, it’s my fourth week in a row after many years,” Del Potro said. “My body is still there.

“I’m doing well, but in the final, anything can happen. I need to play better against Roger than I did today.

“I’m having a good end of year, it’s giving me motivation looking forward to next year. Roger is the favourite to win — but I will see what I can do.”