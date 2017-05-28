Federations election: Dalung sets date to inaugurate Electoral Committee

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, will on Monday inaugurate 93 members of the Electoral Committee for the forthcoming Sport Federations elections.

The inauguration, according to the Minister’s Media Assistant, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, will take place at the VIP lounge, Package A of the National Stadium, Abuja at 10am.

Anibeze said: “Each Federation will have a Chairman and two other electoral committee members during the elections.

“The Election Appeals Committee will also be inaugurated thereafter while verification of the electorate including names of representatives of other constituencies and Zonal Representatives begins immediately after the inauguration.”

According to the Director Federations and Elite Athletes Department, Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, all petitions will be treated on Monday after the inauguration.

Kulu-Akinyemi said: “All petitions received by aggrieved persons will be treated on Monday. There will also be screening of the electorate and candidates contesting for various positions.

“The Electoral Committee members will be accommodated while delegates will have to take care of their expenses.

“We are set and determined to ensure that we hold free and fair elections. We have over 50 suites at the main bowl of the National Stadium and each Federation will use a suite which we are already marking accordingly. There will be maximum security at the venue of election from Monday.”

Elections Congress for the election of Zonal Representatives, Vice Presidents and Presidents of all the National Sports Federations except Special Sports will proceed as scheduled for June 13, 2017.