Federation Cup: Insurance, Rangers, Wolves join Plateau United in semifinals

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Sunday pipped Sunshine Stars of Akure 1-0 in a quarter-final match of the men’s version of the 2023 Federation Cup competition.

In another quarter-final match, Lobi Stars, who defeated Bendel Insurance Feeders 3-1 in the Round of 16, lost 1-2 to Warri Wolves at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Rangers International FC of Enugu are the other team in the last four stage, having survived the scare of Doma United of Gombe to win 1-0 at the Akure Township Stadium in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bendel Insurance, Rangers International and Warri Wolves are joined in the semi-finals by Plateau United of Jos.

They eliminated Kwara United of Ilorin 1-0 in Abuja also on Sunday.

In the semi-finals, Warri Wolves will take on Bendel Insurance, while Rangers International will be up against Plateau United.

Meanwhile, in the women’s version of the competition, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa will take on Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt in the final match.