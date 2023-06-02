Federation Cup: Insurance extend unbeaten run in win over Wolves

Bendel Insurance on Thursday extended their unbeaten run at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos in their semi-final clash in the Federation Cup against Warri Wolves, winning 4-2 via penalty shootout.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Insurance and Wolves were inseparable in the entire duration of the match.

The game ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Both teams were cautious in the first half with little efforts at goal.

Bendel Insurance only registered three shots at goal with one off target, while Warri Wolves failed to breakdown the defence of the Benin Arsenals, marshalled by Sunday Anyanwu.

Bendel Insurance’s Stephen Adodo in the 62nd minute chipped a pass to Sarki Ismael who chested it down attempting to beat the goalkeeper, but his effort went inches wide for a goal kick.

Warri Wolves also missed a glaring chance to register a goal from the edge of the 18-yard box as Bakare fired a shot at Amas Obasogie who punched off the ball before Sunday Anyanwu cleared for a corner.

A mild drama, however, ensued as one of Warri Wolves’ officials was sent off as the centre referee signalled the end of the game.

At full time, the match ended goalless, necessitating penalty shootout.

The Monday Osagie-tutored team, however, showed why they were unbeaten in all matches across competitions when they scored three of their penalty shots, while Warri Wolves missed two penalties.

Bendel Insurance also lost one.

Shedrach Okere missed the first penalty for Warri Wolves, while Bendel Insurance’s trio of Ebenezer Odeyemi, Divine Nwachukwu and Ebuka Akobundu all scored, with Benjamin Taminu missing for his side.

Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, was the hero of the day as he saved the third penalty by Joke Elvis.

Bendel Insurance eventually emerged winners with their sight set on winning a domestic double, and unbeaten in all competitions this season.

The hero of the day, the team’s goalkeeper, Obasogie, told NAN that it was too early to think about domestic double.

He said: “We just won against a very good side, Warri Wolves FC, and we still have another team to contend with in the final.

“We have not won the FA cup yet, but this is a stepping stone to achieving our aim.

“The FA Cup final is within a distance and we will see what will happen.”